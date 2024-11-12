Gillette Stadium to host Navy-Notre Dame game in 2026

FOXBORO, Mass. — A historic college football clash will take place in Foxboro in 2026.

When Navy-Notre Dame do battle for the 99th time, the battleground will be at Gillette Stadium on October 31, 2026.

It will be the first time the historic rivalry will be played at Gillette Stadium and the Fighting Irish’s first-ever appearance in Foxboro.

“We are thrilled to host the 2026 Navy-Notre Dame Game and welcome these two historic programs and their passionate fanbases to Gillette Stadium for the first time in this storied, century-long rivalry,” said Robert Kraft. “We are honored that Navy has chosen Gillette Stadium and our region as the host for the 99th playing of this game steeped in tradition. New England has a deep appreciation for competition at the highest level and the sacrifices and cohesive teamwork that reaching such heights requires. The Midshipmen and Fighting Irish epitomize this, and we look forward to welcoming one of the gridiron’s greatest rivalries to Gillette Stadium in 2026.”

65,878 fans packed Gillette Stadium in 2023 for a 17-11 Army victory in the historic Army-Navy game.

Aside from a brief pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Navy and Notre Dame have met every year since 1927. The Fighting Irish hold an 81-13-1 record over the Midshipmen and have not lost since 2017.

