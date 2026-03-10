Gillette investing $1 billion in new Boston headquarters, innovation center

BOSTON — P&G Gillette on Tuesday revealed plans to invest nearly $1 billion in a new global headquarters and innovation center in Boston, anchoring its future in the city where the company was founded more than 125 years ago.

In a major announcement, Gillette confirmed plans to purchase 232 A Street in South Boston as the site of its forthcoming “Grooming Headquarters and Technical Innovation Center.” This move represents one of the most significant milestones in the company’s modern history — and the single largest investment Gillette has ever made in Boston.

The decision to establish its new headquarters in Boston is part of a larger, integrated strategy that includes:

Development of a custom, nearly $1 billion innovation center

A major expansion of Gillette’s Andover manufacturing facility

A long‑term master plan to redevelop the company’s 31‑acre South Boston campus

Gillette (Site map by Gensler. A Street rendering is Payette and Mikyoung Kim Design)

The 232 A Street site, currently permitted for more than 324,000 square feet of research and development space, will house cutting‑edge commercial and R&D operations, including ground‑floor retail, community benefits, and modern workspace designed to support collaboration, talent growth, and next‑generation product development, according to P&G Gillette.

“Transforming our grooming business for the future required that we think creatively about every aspect of our operations. After a comprehensive search, we are pleased to have found a location that continues our longstanding history in this community, provides the right structure for our Technical Innovation Center, and supports neighborhood development,” Gary Coombe, CEO of P&G Gillette, said in a statement. “We are investing nearly $1 billion in this site and our future South Boston facility, reflecting our confidence in Boston as a global innovation hub and our intention to anchor this innovation district for years to come. Our new space will give our employees the tools, capabilities, and environment to collaborate and inspire each other every day. I know that our entire team is proud to continue to call Boston home.”

Gillette’s acquisition also unlocks multiple community benefits previously approved for the site, including:

1.5 acres of publicly accessible open space along the Fort Point Channel

New sidewalks, bike lanes, and Harborwalk enhancements

Investment in public art and community shuttle services

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu praised the project, noting the company’s deep ties to the city and the importance of keeping hundreds of R&D jobs local. “This new development will keep hundreds of high-tech research and development jobs in the city, and serves as a testament to the strength of our economy as a global hub for innovation and technology.”

As part of a multi‑year transition, blade and razor manufacturing will move from South Boston to a new 200,000‑square‑foot advanced manufacturing facility in Andover, beginning in 2026. This site will support:

Blade and razor production

Packaging and shave-prep manufacturing

Direct‑to‑consumer fulfillment

Next‑generation manufacturing technologies

Combined, these investments represent about $1.5 billion dedicated to strengthening Gillette’s operations in the Commonwealth.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey applauded the expansion, calling it “a powerful vote of confidence in our state.”

Gillette is also advancing a comprehensive master plan for its current 31‑acre South Boston campus. Early concepts include:

A mix of jobs, housing, and community space

A new signature waterfront park

Improved connectivity and climate resilience initiatives

Eric Paley, Massachusetts Economic Development Secretary, noted that Massachusetts’ world-class talent and research ecosystem make it uniquely aligned with Gillette’s long-term vision.

The 232 A Street transaction was facilitated by CBRE, led by Vice Chairman Jonathan Varholak, alongside development partners Tishman Speyer and Bellco Capital’s Breakthrough Properties.

“This headquarters reflects the kind of long‑term commitment to place that defines great companies and cities,” Tishman Speyer Managing Director Jessica Hughes said in a statement.

