Geek Squad, rise up! The Bruins re-sign Morgan Geekie to 6 year contract

BOSTON — The Geek Squad is back!

The Boston Bruins announced late Sunday night that they have to come to an agreement with star forward Morgan Geekie on a 6 year contract through the 2030-31 season.

SIX MORE YEARS OF THE GEEK SQUAD 🤓



Geekie, 26, had a career year with the B’s last year, having a career high in points. In 77 games last year, he recorded 33 goals and 24 assists for 57 points, his first time reaching the 50-point mark in his career.

Geekie ranked second among Boston skaters last season in goals, points, even-strength goals (29), and even-strength points (48).

Initially drafted back in 2017, Geekie has skated in 333 games with Boston, Seattle, and Carolina, totaling 72 goals and 87 assists for 159 points.

He is set to earn $5.5 million per year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

