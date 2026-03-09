Gas, oil prices spike in Massachusetts and beyond as Iran conflict escalates

WESTWOOD, Mass. — As the war with Iran escalates, global oil markets continue to react — and consumers are seeing the effects at the pump.

According to AAA, the average price for regular gas in Massachusetts is now $3.29 per gallon. Nationally, prices are even higher, with the average U.S. price at $3.48 per gallon as of today.

Boston 25 News reporter Danielle Saitta visited a gas station in Westwood on Monday morning, where she says prices have shifted noticeably compared to last week.

AAA reports that the average for regular gas in Massachusetts was $2.90 just one week ago, marking an increase of nearly 40 cents in seven days. Drivers say that while the difference may seem small, jumping from under $3 to well over $3 per gallon can strain already tight budgets.

A 40‑cent spike for regular fuel is painful enough — but diesel drivers are seeing even sharper increases. Today’s average diesel price in Massachusetts is $4.65, up from $3.95 last week.

This matters because diesel powers the trucks that move goods across the country. When diesel spikes, transportation costs rise, and those increases often ripple into the broader economy.

The conflict in the Middle East is slowing the movement of oil through a key waterway. The Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves daily, has experienced significant disruption due to the war.

As a result, oil prices have surged globally, fueling rapid increases at gas stations across the U.S.

GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan warns that the climb may not be over, saying, “Gas prices will likely continue advancing. Oil prices will likely keep climbing until that oil can move again.”

For now, the Trump administration says it is not overly concerned about the price surge, suggesting that the market could stabilize as the situation evolves.

But with oil futures still volatile and global shipping disrupted, analysts caution that further fluctuations are likely.

Boston 25 News will continue tracking the shifts in gas prices and the evolving situation overseas.

