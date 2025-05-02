Furever Friday: Wesley looking for a forever home

Meet Wesley, a 7-month-old puppy who is a little shy but is your new best friend once he makes your acquaintance.

He is a gorgeous 7-month-old Catahoula/Hound mix who currently weighs around 32 pounds.

Wesley is great around other dogs and loves toys, treats and playtime.

Wesley is very smart and very trainable - already both house and crate trained!

This super sweet, fun-loving pup will make a great addition for any loving home.

If you think you’re a match for Wesley, reach out to our friends at Forever Home Rescue NE or click this link.

