Furever Friday: Sweetheart looking for a forever home

PEMBROKE, Mass. — Meet Sweetheart, a lovable 5-month-old girl looking for a forever home.

Sweetheart is a pit mix who loves being around people. She can be a bit shy while she acclimates to new people.

She loves kids, other dogs, and cuddles.

She came to Buddy and Friends Rescue when she was found in the south with 11 of her other siblings.

For more information on Sweetheart and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

