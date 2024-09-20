Furever Friday: Stella looking for a forever home

BOSTON — Meet Stella. a sweet, loving girl looking for a forever home.

Stella is a five-month-old labrador retriever puppy that has stolen the hearts of everyone she meets.

Stella has a sweet and gentle nature, and when she’s not playing with a toy or chasing after the tennis ball, she is always eager to curl up in your lap for a cuddle and a nap.

She came to Last Hope K9 after she and her litter mates were found in the south. Her five other siblings are also looking for forever homes.

For more information on Stella and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

Stella has done well around children of all ages and gets along with all animals.

