Furever Friday: Roscoe looking for a forever home

Medfield, Mass. — Meet Roscoe, a handsome German Shepherd/Cattle Dog/Boxer mix looking for a forever home.

Roscoe is a two-year-old boy who enjoys getting out for walks and hikes and loves playing fetch.

He is a very loving dog who adores his people.

Roscoe will need some obedience training, so the Medfield Shelter thinks he would do best in a home with older kids.

He prefers not to spend too much time alone and doesn’t like being in a crate, so he would probably do best with someone who works from home or is around a lot.

For more information on Roscoe and to apply to adopt him, click the link here.

