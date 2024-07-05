Furever Friday: Punky Brewster looking for a forever home

DEDHAM — Meet Punky Brewster an adorable pup looking for a forever home.

This spunky 2-year-old bulldog mix came to Crops and Flops Rescue from a local animal control after her owner could no longer care for her.

This sassy, girl loves people and likes to go with the flow.

Punky would do best with a family with kind hands and open hearts and will make her feel loved. She is also looking for someone who doesn’t; care about slobber or snorts and will snuggle on the couch.

For more information on Punky and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

