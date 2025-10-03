Furever Friday: Nula is looking for her forever home

In Boston 25’s latest edition of Furever Friday, Ray Villeda welcomed in Nula, a rescue dog from the south.

Nula is great with kids and other dogs. She’s also potty-trained.

Nula is currently in a foster home but hopes to find a forever home.

She’s up for adoption at Dawgs Fight Back.

Barktoberfest is also being held on Saturday at noon at Lake Park at the Tuscan Village in Salem, New Hampshire, where other adoptable dogs will be available.

To learn more about Nula, watch Ray's segment in the video player above.

