Furever Friday: Nina looking for a forever home

Meet Nina, an 18-month-old puppy who loves to be loved on and snuggled.

Nina was saved from overbreeding and is shy at first but once she gets to know you, she quickly warms up and gets attached!

Nina is fully housebroken and crate-trained and gets along great with other dogs.

She also does great with kids.

Nina is truly a snuggly couch potato would make an excellent binge-watching partner for anyone looking for a low-maintenance dog!

Nina is currently being fostered on the South Shore where she does well with two young kids in the home!

For more information on Nina and to apply to adopt her, Buddy & Friends Animal Rescue in Pembroke or click the link here.

