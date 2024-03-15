Furever Friday: Mia and Lilly looking for a forever home

SALEM, NH — Meet Mia and Lilly, a mother-daughter pair looking for a forever home.

Mia is a very sweet eight-year-old Boxer mix. Mia and her daughter 5-year-old Lily are bonded so they would need to find a forever home together. Mia and Lily want to be your only animals to have all your attention at home!

Mia and Lily love walks and playtime together, they would love to have a home with a big yard.

The pair came to the Salem Animal Rescue League after their owner had to surrender them.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group