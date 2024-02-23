Furever Friday: Marshmallow looking for a foster home

WORCESTER, Mass. — Meet Marshmallow a one-and-a-half-year-old English bulldog who is looking for a foster home.

Marshmallow came to the Worcester Animal Rescue League after his owner surrendered him because they could not take care of his medical needs.

The shelter is currently looking for a foster for Marshmellow while he completes his treatment for his conditions. Eventually, the shelter would like him to get adopted as well.

Marshmallow would do best in a home where he is the only dog. He is a friendly boy and would do well with children also. Marshmallows is very food and toy-motivated. He does snore so fosters will need to get use to that.

For more information on Marshmellow and to foster him, visit the link here.

