Furever Friday: Mae looking for a forever home

Mass. — Meet Mae, a greyhound/terrier mix looking for a forever home.

Mae is a sweet 9-month-old girl who gets along great with dogs of all sizes and is good with people!

She’s high energy and would do great in an active household. When she gets tired from her adventures, Mae loves to cuddle on the couch and give kisses.

Mae is crate and potty-trained and is learning how to swim.

For more information on Mae and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group