Furever Friday: Lucy looking for a forever home

Meet Lucy, a 5-year-old black lab mix who loves people of all ages and is looking for a loving home to land.

Lucy is super friendly, gets along with everyone and always looking to say hello to new people.

She is trustworthy when left outside of her crate and is well-trained and fully housebroken.

Lucy was found tied to a fence in Tennessee and is a little leash-reactive because of it.

Although Lucy would probably do best without any other dogs in the home because she is a little reactive but would do great with kids.

Lucy is currently being fostered through Great Dog Rescue New England.

For more information on Lucy and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

