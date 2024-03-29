Furever Friday: Lexi looking for a forever home

WOBURN, Mass. — Meet Lexi, a sweet 7-year-old girl looking for a forever home.

Lexi is a 71-pound, Labrador mix who loves cuddles.

Lexi was found in Tennesee with her two young puppies and was brought to Great Dog Rescue New England for a second chance at a forever home.

She is medium energy and would do best in a home that doesn’t have any dogs so she can get all the attention. She loves going on walks and hikes and loves hikes.

“She is happy to chew on her plush toys and bones in the house and we are happy to say that in the last month every plush toy has survived,” her foster mom said.

Lexi is housebroken and crate-trained and loves laying on blankets.

For more information and to apply to adopt Lexi, visit the link here.

