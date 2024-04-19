Furever Friday: Lab mix Cash looking for a forever home

Mass. — Meet Cash, a 7-month-old lab mix who is looking for his forever home.
Cash is a perfect gentleman who loves to run and play. He is good with kids, and other animals.
Cash came to Sunny Paws Rescue after he was found in a bad area of Texas.
He is smart does great with simple commands and is crate-trained.
Cash is around 35 pounds and will not get any bigger than that.
For more information on Cash and to apply to adopt him, visit the link here.
