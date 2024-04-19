Furever Friday: Lab mix Cash looking for a forever home

Mass. — Meet Cash, a 7-month-old lab mix who is looking for his forever home.

Cash is a perfect gentleman who loves to run and play. He is good with kids, and other animals.

Cash came to Sunny Paws Rescue after he was found in a bad area of Texas.

He is smart does great with simple commands and is crate-trained.

Cash is around 35 pounds and will not get any bigger than that.

For more information on Cash and to apply to adopt him, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group