Furever Friday: Henry looking for a forever home

Meet Henry, a medium-sized Pit mix with a sweet face and an even sweeter personality.

This boy just wants to shower you with love. He’ll happily cover you in kisses, showing off just how much affection he has to give.

Henry opens up when he’s around other dogs and is very sweet with all people.

He walks well on a leash and enjoys his strolls, but he does best when there’s another dog by his side to help him feel more comfortable outside.

Henry is looking for a home with a confident canine sibling to guide him as he continues to come out of his shell.

If you’re looking for a pup who’s loyal, loving, and oh-so-cute, Henry is your guy!

