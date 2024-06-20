Furever Friday: Hattie looking for a forever home

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Meet Hattie, an adorable tripod looking for a forever home.

Hattie came to PittieLove Rescue after being found as a stray by Boston Animal Control.

This little lady is an easy keeper, she’s mellow-mannered, loves belly rubs, and coexists peacefully with her four-legged foster brother.

Being a tripod, Hattie doesn’t require a lot of exercise, but she gets along quite well on her remaining three legs, jumping right up on the couch to give her foster dad kisses.

Hattie loves to be the head of the household and would be good with other dogs as long as she is the one in charge.

For more information on Hattie and to apply to adopt here, visit the link here.

