Furever Friday: Freddie looking for a forever home

Freddie, a 5-year-old leggy British gentleman, is looking for his forever home.

Freddie is a retired racing greyhound from the UK

Frieddie is gentle and affectionate and is usually just looking for a friend to lean on.

Greyhounds are smart and like to be clean where they live, so Freddie shouldn’t have many issues adjusting to life at home.

Greyhounds also love walks and hikes as long as they have a soft bed to come home to at the end.

Freddie is one of four greyhounds that recently arrived from the UK, all of whom are seeking new homes. If you’re interested in adopting Freddie or any of his friends, please reach out to Greyhound Friends or click this link.

