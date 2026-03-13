Furever Friday: Foxie looking for a forever home

HOPKINGTON, Mass. — Meet Foxie, an adorable 4-year-old girl looking for a forever home.

Foxie, a 6-lb mini poodle, was brought to Brown Dog Coalition after she was recently paralyzed in her back legs and was diagnosed with IVDD.

She is incredibly sweet, loving, and would be happiest cuddling with her person all day long.

Foxie does very well using a wheelchair. She gets along with both men and women, and is friendly with other dogs when she’s in her wheelchair.

When not in her wheelchair, she can be protective of your lap.

She needs an adopter who is experienced with a paralyzed dog.

For more information and to apply to adopt Foxie, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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