Furever Friday: Creed looking for a forever home

BOSTON — Meet Creed, an adorable bulldog looking for a forever home.

Creed is a 5-year-old guy who was surrendered by his owner. Most days, you can catch him cooling off with his tongue out after a “long” walk from the front door to the grass about 20 yards away to do his business.

This little guy is a couch potato who won’t judge you when you spend the whole weekend with your feet up binging your favorite Netflix series.

Creed would do best in a home where he is the only dog and likes activities that don’t involve physical exercise.

Creed can be a bit of grumpy and would prefer a home with teens and up.

For more information on Creed and to apply to adopt him, visit the link here.

