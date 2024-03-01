Furever Friday: Cookie looking for a forever home

BOSTON — Meet Cookie, a four-month-old lab mix looking for a forever home.

Cookie was brought to Last Hope K9 Rescue when she was found under an abandoned house with her siblings in Arkansas.

Cookie is a sweet, cuddly pup who is fully crate-trained and sleeps overnight in her crate without a peep. She loves attention and loves to get kisses.

Cookie will likely do well in any home, whether it be in a single-family home or a city apartment. While she would like a K9 sibling, she could also thrive in a home where she receives all the attention. Cookie gets along with dogs of all sizes and is still learning to take cues as a young pup.

For more information on Cookie and to apply to adopt him, visit the link here.

