Furever Friday: Bonded dog, cat pair Deuce & Donkey looking for a forever home

Mass. — Meet Donkey and Deuce, a cat and dog bonded pair looking for a forever home.

Donkey is a 10-month-old mixed-breed puppy, and Deuce is her 4-year-old feline best friend.

This sweet dog and cat duo came to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts after their owners sadly lost their housing.

Donkey was originally rescued from a very bad situation and quickly formed an incredibly close bond with Deuce. She absolutely adores him and her whole demeanor changes when she’s around him. It’s clear he brings her comfort and makes her feel safe.

Donkey is a very sweet girl with a lot of basic training already down, though she still needs some work on her puppy manners and jumping.

Deuce is an extremely chill, easygoing guy who seems happy just being near his best friend.

For more information on Deuce and Donkey, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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