Furever Friday: 6-year old Astro and Papi looking for their forever homes

SCITUATE, Mass. — Meet Astro and Papi two brothers looking for a forever home.

These two brothers are 6-years-old and the friendliest, bubbliest pups. They are friendly with humans and dogs of all ages and sizes. They are looking for a home together and not looking to be separated.

They were surrendered by their previous owners due to personal reasons.

Astro and Papi will require regular grooming because they have hair and not fur. The Scituate Animal Shelter wants future adopts to know that their new home needs to be prepared for that added expense.

These angels are housebroken and will fit in with pretty much any home.

For more information and to apply to adopt, visit the link here or email adopt@scituateanimalshelter.org and ask for an application/

