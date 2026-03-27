Furever Friday: 4 rescued puppies in need of a forever home

DEDHAM, Mass. — Four puppies that were found abandoned outside Plymouth Animal Control in January are ready to find their forever home.

The puppies were placed in the care of Buddy and Friends Animal Rescue, which provided them with medical care.

The puppies visited the Boston 25 News studios on Friday for an appearance on Ray Villeda’s latest edition of Furever Friday.

Meet all of them in the video player above.

For adoption information, click here.

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