Fugitive on the run since 2021 captured, arraigned on rape charges

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A man that’s been on the run from police since 2021 has been captured, arrested, and arraigned on several counts of violent offenses including rape.

Werlen Luiz, 48, was arraigned on Friday, December 6, and pleaded not guilty to all charges, including two counts of Aggravated Rape of a Child with Force, and one count each of Assault and Battery, and Strangulation or Suffocation.

The incidents occurred from September 2019 to June 2021 throughout multiple locations in Plymouth County.

Luiz, who immigrated from Brazil, was originally believed to have fled the U.S. after the victim told the police, but it was later found that he was still in the country, staying in Statesville, North Carolina.

U.S. Marshalls successfully apprehended Luiz on November 15 and was then later transported to Plymouth County.

Luiz is currently being held without bail and is awaiting a dangerous hearing scheduled for December 12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

