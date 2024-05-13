Friends for years: Watch this Webster high school student’s touching ‘promposal’ to his classmate

It’s the season for ‘promposals’ as high school juniors and seniors reach out to dates for their end-of-year formal dances.

And at Bartlett High School in Webster, one trip to the prom was years in the making, thanks to a special relationship between two juniors.

A video of Ayden “A.J.” Heenan’s proposal to Maya Weatherbee was shared with Boston 25 News by Maya’s mom Tina Adams.

It shows A.J. meeting Maya in the school’s hallway during lunch on Friday with balloons, flowers, a Teddy bear, and a sign that read “Are you Up for Prom” with a nod to the 2009 Disney/Pixar animated movie, “Up.”

Webster High School promposal (Tina Adams)

“All the teachers and cafeteria staff were crying,” said A.J.’s mom Kerri Heenan.

A.J. and Maya have been classmates since kindergarten and they’ve developed a special bond over the years.

“If she was ever having a bad day it was A.J. who could help calm her down,” said Kerri Heenan, “He always thought it was the greatest thing. He would always look out for her. He always wanted to make her feel special.”

In high school, it’s been a little tougher for Maya and A.J. to see each other as frequently because of the different programs and classes they are in, but when A.J. heard that Maya had expressed some interest in going to the junior prom his answer was “Yes, definitely” and the promposal idea followed.

A previous picture from an elementary school dance was also shared with Boston 25 News, by Maya’s mom, showing A.J. and Maya in their younger years dancing.

“They both love dancing,” said A.J.’s mom Kerri.

Webster High School promposal (Tina Adams)

Bartlett High School’s prom is on Saturday, May 18th.

The plan is to take some pictures at Maya’s dad’s house.

Maya’s dad has a couple of classic cars. so A.J. and Maya are planning to take a convertible to the prom, weather permitting.

“He wants it to be perfect for her,” said A.J.’s mom Kerri.

