A French woman whose husband is accused of inviting men to rape her testifies in court

AVIGNON, France (AP) — A woman who was allegedly drugged by her now ex-husband so that she could be raped while unconscious by other men has testified in a court in France about her yearslong ordeal.

Gisèle Pélicot spoke on Thursday in a calm and clear voice, recounting how her world collapsed when police uncovered the alleged abuse.

She said she’d been “sacrificed on the altar of vice.”

The woman’s former spouse, Dominique Pélicot, now 71, and 50 other men are on trial for aggravated rape.

Investigators say the rapes date back to 2011 but they only surfaced after Pélicot was caught by a security agent taking photographs of women’s crotches in a supermarket in September 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

