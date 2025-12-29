Freezing rain sends road crews out Sunday night to prep for icy roads

FRAMINGHAM, Mass — Freezing rain is moving its way into Massachusetts overnight Sunday would could create icy and dangerous driving conditions Monday morning.

The freezing cold temperatures on Friday and Saturday could help the ice stick to the ground.

“The ground is frozen. We’re getting rain but as soon as it hits the ground, we are concerned it’s going to freeze,” Framingham DPW Director Bob Lewis said. “There are no two storms that are the same. This is a challenge. The decision process is a lot more difficult with ice than with snow.”

While this isn’t a big snowstorm, Lewis says icy forecasts are more difficult to predict and treat.

“There is salt residue that is left over from the last storm as you travel through the roads, you’ll see that they’re white covered. That is a benefit for us. It will prevent the ice from sticking.”

Framingham road crews were out Sunday night loading up salt into their trucks. They don’t plan to plow for this system, but want to get salt on the roads. Lewis is asking people to stay home into the morning hours.

“I recommend folks stay off the roads. Give us a chance to do our work. It’ll be a lot safer for everybody.”

