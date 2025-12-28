Winter weather advisory expanded in Mass. ahead of storm bringing freezing rain, ice

We’re on a WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a winter weather advisory in our area.

As of noon Sunday, the advisory has also been expanded to parts of Plymouth, Bristol, and Suffolk County from 7 p.m. Sunday through 1 a.m. on Monday.

This advisory is also in effect for Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, and Norfolk counties from 7 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday.

In Plymouth and Bristol County, freezing rain is expected, with a total ice acclamation around a light glaze creating slippery sidewalks, bridges, and roads.

The greatest amounts of ice accumulations are expected across western Massachusetts into the Merrimack River Valley at around two-tenths of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

“Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous,” the NWS warned. “Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute, especially northwest of the I-95 corridor.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

