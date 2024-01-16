Free coffee offered at all Aroma Joe’s locations today

BOSTON — Maine-based Aroma Joe’s is offering free coffee today at all locations, including in Massachusetts.

The freebie celebrates the company’s sixth annual “BeanAversary” to “celebrate their coffee farmers and communities,” the company said in a statement.

Customers can get a free 16-ounce hot or iced cup of coffee, the company said. AJ’s Rewards members get one free up to 24-ounce hot or iced coffee.

“Since 2019, Aroma Joe’s made a brand promise to only use Rainforest Alliance Certified beans in their proprietary bean blends. The beans are not only sustainably grown and ethically sourced, but craft roasted to create rich and deliciously smooth coffee and espresso beverages,” the company said.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in South Portland, Maine, Aroma Joe’s has 113 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York.

Aroma Joe’s has locations in several local communities in Massachusetts, including in Easton, Raynham, Mansfield, Leominster, Swansea, Tewksbury, Wrentham, Haverhill, Salisbury, and North Andover.

A full list of locations can be found here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group