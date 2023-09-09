Free career fair for unserved communities coming to Boston

BOSTON — A unique career fair is working to provide access to job resources and tools to unserved communities for free.

Insight Global’s “Be The Light” Tour is bringing its Mobile Career Center to the Seaport in Boston from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The career fair is hosted by Insight Global and provides free resources like access to free resume-writing workshops, free professional headshots, interview skills seminars, and career counseling.

The tour is especially focused on diverse populations such as AAPI BIPOC, first generation, individuals with disabilities, LGBTQIA, previously incarcerated, single-income families, vets, and more.

