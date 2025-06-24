DA: Franklin man accused of striking, killing mother and daughter in drunken crash facing new charge

FRANKLIN, Mass. — A 21-year-old Franklin man is facing a new charge after he allegedly drove drunk and fatally struck a mother and her young daughter in May.

James Blanchard has been charged with an additional count of motor vehicle homicide while driving negligently under the influence of alcohol, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The crash occurred on May 24, resulting in the death of a 5-year-old and 38-year-old Minaben Patel.

The new charge is related to the death of Patel, according to officials.

Blanchard was previously arraigned on charges of motor vehicle homicide while driving negligently and under the influence of alcohol, three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing serious bodily injury, negligent driving, driving a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol, and marked lanes violation on May 27 in Wrentham District Court.

He was ordered held on $250,000 cash bail following that arraignment.

Prosecutors allege Blanchard drank from a vodka bottle just moments before slamming into a Honda Accord carrying a family of four on Grove Street in Franklin.

The 5-year-old girl died following the crash and her mother, Patel, died days later. The driver of the Honda, the father, and a brother also in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital.

Blanchard will be arraigned on the new charge Tuesday.

