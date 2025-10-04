Framingham police arrest man in connection with armed robbery at a supermarket

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at a grocery store earlier this week.

According to police, the 42-year-old suspect is accused of robbing the Dubom Supermarket on Worcester Road shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 1.

Police say he entered the store carrying a large kitchen knife concealed in a bag.

The suspect was wearing a Kohler beanie hat that had holes cut out to conceal his face.

The store cashier told police that the man spoke Brazilian Portuguese.

He is facing multiple charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon, attempt to commit a crime — specifically armed robbery while masked — and assault and battery.

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned in Framingham District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group