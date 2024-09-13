Framingham man accused in shooting at pro-Israel rally in Newton to face judge

NEWTON, Mass. — A Framingham man is expected in court Friday after authorities say he shot a person at a Pro-Israel rally in Newton on Thursday night.

Scott Hayes, 47, is slated to be arraigned in Newton District Court on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and violation of a constitutional right causing injury, according to the Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The person was shot around 6:40 p.m. during a pro-Israeli demonstration at the corner of Washington and Harvard streets, Ryan said at a press conference.

Ryan said a group of pro-Israeli demonstrators, including Hayes, were on one side of the street when a person walked up on the other side of the road. She said that person started exchanging words with the small group at the rally and ultimately crossed the street, tackling one of the demonstrators.

During a scuffle that ensued, the person who had crossed the street was shot by Hayes, according to Ryan.

“There was a scuffle that was going on the street, and at some point, Mr. Hayes used a gun and fired a shot that struck the individual who had come across the street,” Ryan said.

At a press conference Thursday night, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said, “I have two asks. First, let the Newton police do their work and get the facts straight. Second, I ask everyone to remain calm.”

Newton police are looking for the public’s help in obtaining any videos or pictures from when this all happened.

Police said they will also provide extra patrols at houses of worship over the next several days.

Fuller commented that those needing emotional support can reach out to the Riverside Trauma Center or Newton City Hall, where Social Services can provide referrals to anyone who needs it.

“I know people will have a lot of questions and we will share information with Newtonians and the press when we are able. It’s really early stages of an active investigation,” Fuller said.

The person who was shot has not been identified but is said to be hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Ryan said it was her understanding that the gun belonged to Hayes and that he legally possessed that gun.

In a statement Friday morning, ADL New England expressed concern over law enforcement filing charges so soon after the shooting.

“ADL is aware that an anti-Israel protestor was shot after charging across traffic and violently tackling a pro-Israel demonstrator to the ground in Newton. Reports that charges were immediately filed prior to completion of the investigation are concerning,” ADL New England said. “Protests should not subject anyone to violence. We encourage Newton Police and the Middlesex District Attorney to conduct a thorough investigation of the entire incident. We are concerned about escalating tensions and remain in contact with law enforcement and community officials.”

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

