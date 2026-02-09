Four people hurt following crash on I-95 in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Four people were hurt after a crash in Attleboro on Sunday night.

According to police, around 7:26 p.m., crews responded to I-95 South in the area of Exit 2 for a report of a crash.

Upon arrival, crews found that four cars had been involved in the crash with six vehicle occupants.

The southbound lanes of the highway were temporarily closed while firefighters freed one of the occupants from the vehicle.

That occupant was freed, and four individuals were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries.

Two people involved in the crash declined treatment.

“The significant damage to the vehicles and the number of patients required careful assessment and triage, along with a complex extrication,” said District Chief Michael Maitland. “Our crews worked efficiently and professionally under dark, cold, and challenging conditions.”

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

