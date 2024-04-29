Four men arrested in break-in string targeting South Asians in 25 Mass. towns due in court

WOBURN, Mass. — Four men who were arrested in connection with an organized theft ring that targeted people of South Asian descent in some of the most affluent communities in Massachusetts are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Jovan Lemon, 29, of Providence, Rhode Island; Paul Lemon, 30, of Warwick, Rhode Island; Steven Berdugo, 28, of Providence, Rhode Island; and Paul Miller, 46, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday morning in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn. They were arrested at their homes on Friday morning.

The four men are responsible for 43 burglaries totaling thefts of more than $4 million in valuables occurring across 25 towns in Massachusetts between 2018 and 2024, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Friday.

All four men were indicted by a Middlesex Grand Jury on April 18 for a total of 95 counts of unarmed burglary and breaking and entering a dwelling house in the daytime with intent to commit a felony, Ryan said.

Paul Miller is the father of Jovan Lemon and Paul Lemon, who are brothers, Ryan said.

The break-ins occurred in the several Massachusetts communities, including Billerica, Boxborough, Carlisle, Easton, Hopkinton, Lincoln, Weston, Sudbury, Andover, Bellingham, Boxford, Franklin, Hudson, Littleton, Medway, Middleton, Millis, North Attleboro, Norwell, Pembroke, Seekonk, Sharon, Southborough, Wenham, and Westwood between July 21, 2018 and March 30, 2024, Ryan said.

The targeted homes “were almost uniformly inhabited by families who were either Indian of South Asian heritage,” Ryan said.

The homes “were being targeted because of the victims’ cultural observances and heritages, those homes would have a lot of gems, they would have a lot of jewelry and a lot of cash,” Ryan said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group