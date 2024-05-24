‘Foul language’: Plymouth residents, business owners say they’re fed up with young bike gangs

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Rusty Romboldi, who owns a restaurant on Plymouth harbor, is fed up.

“Foul language around little children and customers,” said Romboldi.

He says a gang of kids on bikes is impacting his business.

“They basically didn’t follow any of the regulations, rode the bikes up and down, ‘wheelieing’ and going at cars and causing havoc,” he said.

People in Plymouth say the youths are causing chaos.

“I’ve seen them on the main road. They do pop wheelies, they get in the way of traffic and they could cause an accident,” said Susan Reno, who lives in Plymouth.

A waitress who works by the waterfront says she nearly hit a bike while driving recently.

“I’ll be here and they’ll be here and they’ll just weave in front. I just think it’s an accident waiting to happen,” said Aubrey Davies, who works in Plymouth.

Plymouth Police Chief Dana Flynn told Boston 25 that it’s a gang of middle school kids.

“Groups of kids on bikes down the waterfront in the downtown area on bicycles, riding in the middle of the street, cursing at pedestrians and just being an overall nuisance,” said Flynn.

Flynn says officers talked to the kids and spoke to the parents but so far, the mobile mischief keeps rolling on. So, police are now cracking down.

“It’s unfortunate. We are going to start issuing citations. Parents will get the citations – a $20 fine,” said Flynn.

Those $20 fines will be issued to parents. If that doesn’t work, police will confiscate bikes. And that’s something residents here say they are happy to see.

“Good idea. I think that sounds great. It should fall back on the parents if they can’t control their child,” said Reno.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

