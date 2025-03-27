Former U.S. Postal Service employee in Mass. pleads guilty to stealing $18K in postal orders

BOSTON — A former U.S. Postal Service employee pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court in Boston to embezzling over $18,000.

Christine Hedges, 47, of Brockton, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government money, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs scheduled sentencing for June 18.

Hedges was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2024.

Hedges began working for the postal service around 2020, most recently as a Lead Sales & Service Associate in Brockton, Foley said.

From approximately October 2021 to August 2023, Hedges “engaged in a scheme to steal USPS funds for her personal use,” prosecutors said.

As part of this scheme, Hedges generated, for her own use, no-fee money orders without a customer physically present at her customer window and which a customer did not request.

Hedges also stole cash from her USPS workstation and often tried to conceal her theft by replacing the cash with these fraudulent money orders, prosecutors said.

Hedges generated approximately 64 fraudulent no-fee money orders, prosecutors said. Of those no-fee money orders, 11 were made out to her boyfriend or a family member.

From on or about Aug. 1, 2023 to on or about Aug. 14, 2023, video surveillance from above Hedges’ workstation showed Hedges on at least one occasion removing cash from her assigned drawer and putting it in her pocket, prosecutors said.

In all, Hedges stole approximately $18,939 in postal funds.

For the charge of theft of government money, Hedges faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

