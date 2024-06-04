Former Taunton crossing guard facing new assault charges after attacking news crews

TAUTNON, Mass. — A former Taunton crossing guard is facing new assault charges after attacking news crews outside of Taunton District Court on Monday.

Louis Chaves, 68 is being charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Chaves attacked several news crews while leaving the courthouse following his arrangement on Monday on charges related to an assault on a student’s mother outside of Taunton High School.

Prosecutors described the incident that occurred Monday outside court saying that Chaves goes by, assaults one cameraman, her steps back, and can be seen on camera kicking the cameraman in his left side and then striking another cameraman with an open-handed slap.

Prosecutors say he also charged a female reporter and threw a tree branch at the news crews.

The altercation happened after Chaves was warned that his bail might be revoked if he committed any new offenses.

According to a police report, a woman and her daughter drove through an intersection outside of Taunton High School around 7:30 a.m. on Monday when the woman had to sneeze and stopped her car.

She claims Chaves then walked up to her passenger side window and began yelling at her. The argument escalated when Chaves put his stop stick sign through the passenger window and started swinging it around, striking the woman and her juvenile daughter while yelling expletives, according to the Taunton Police report.

Chaves pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group