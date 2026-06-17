Former Red Sox player raising awareness about heart health

Former Boston Red Sox infielder Lou Merloni is helping lead a national effort to raise awareness about heart disease and the importance of knowing your LDL cholesterol, often called “bad cholesterol.”

Merloni has partnered with Merck and WomenHeart for Playing with Heart, a multi-season campaign involving nine Major League Baseball teams, including the Red Sox, Yankees, Cardinals, Phillies, Braves, Astros, Padres, Giants, and Angels.

The campaign encourages people to learn about their LDL number, as high LDL cholesterol can contribute to plaque buildup in arteries and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States.

Joining Merloni is Sierra Kile, daughter of former MLB pitcher Darryl Kile, who died of a heart attack caused by severely blocked arteries in 2002 at age 33 while a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Playing with Heart aims to encourage fans to take charge of their heart health and learn the numbers that could save their lives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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