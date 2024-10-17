Former New Hampshire State Senator arrested and charged with theft

CONCORD, N.H. — Former New Hampshire State Senator Anthony M. “Andy” Sanborn of Bedford was arrested this afternoon and charged with theft by deception, Attorney General John M. Formella announced.

Sandborn is the owner of the “Win, Win, Win” casino in Concord. His arrest alleges that the casino and Sandborn received additional grant monies from the state “Main Street Relief Fund 1.0″ by distorting the gross receipts of the business by $1 million.

This resulted in Sandborn and the casino receiving nearly $200k more in grant monies than what they would initially be due from the original grant formula.

All charges are still allegations as an investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

