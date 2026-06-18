Former Middleborough firefighter faces criminal charges

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A former firefighter in the town of Middleborough is facing criminal charges.

Eric Gunnison was placed on leave on November 18, 2025, after town officials learned of allegations against him.

Gunnison ultimately resigned from his role earlier this month, according to town officials.

The town of Middleborough did not share specifically what charges Gunnison is facing.

“He is no longer employed by the Town of Middleborough in any capacity,” a statement from Interim Town Manager Joseph Perkins said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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