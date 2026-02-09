Former Mass. driving school owner sentenced for RMV bribery conspiracy, feds say

BOSTON — A Brockton man has been sentenced in federal court in Boston for bribing a road test examiner to issue driver’s licenses to people who did not pass or, in some cases, even take road tests at the Registry of Motor Vehicles, the U.S. Attorney said Monday.

Carlos Cardoso, 72, was sentenced Friday to time served (one day in prison) to be followed by two years of supervised release with the first six months to be spent in home incarceration, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani handed down his sentence.

Cardoso was also ordered to pay a $5,500 fine.

In June 2025, Cardoso pleaded guilty to one count of honest services mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud.

In May 2024, Cardoso was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Prosecutors said Cardoso, the former owner of a driving school, paid cash bribes totaling more than $20,000 to a road test examiner at the Brockton RMV service center to misrepresent that certain driver’s license applicants had passed their road test when, in fact, they had not.

Some of the applicants did not even show up to take the test, prosecutors said. As a result of the fraud, the RMV mailed driver’s licenses to unqualified applicants.

This case is not the first time the Brockton RMV has been at the center of controversy.

In January 2024, another driving instructor agreed to plead guilty to bribery charges.

In 2023, two were charged in connection with a driver’s license fraud scheme.

25 Investigates: Two charged in connection with Brockton RMV Driver’s License Fraud

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

