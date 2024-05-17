Brockton driving school owner arrested, accused of bribing road test examiner to give out licenses

BROCKTON, Mass. — A driving school owner was arrested on Friday for allegedly bribing a road test examiner to give driver’s licenses to people who didn’t pass or didn’t take the road tests at the Brockton RMV.

70-year-old Carlos Cardoso was indicted on five counts of honest services mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud by a federal grand jury, according to Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

Charging documents allege that Cardoso paid cash bribes anywhere between $20,000-$30,000 to a Brockton RMV road test examiner to misrepresent that certain driver’s license applicants passed their tests when they hadn’t. Some applicants didn’t even show up to their road tests and still got licenses, according to authorities.

Cardosos will appear in federal court on Friday afternoon.

The charge of honest services mail fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

This is not the first time the Brockton RMV has been at the center of controversy.

Earlier this year, another driving instructor pleaded guilty to bribery charges.

In 2023, two were charged in connection to a driver’s license fraud scheme.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group