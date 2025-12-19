Former MA Lt. Gov. urges House action on bill closing domestic violence job-protection loophole

BOSTON — For the last five years, 25 Investigates has documented a Webster family’s push on Beacon Hill to better protect survivors of domestic violence. Now, they have the support of a former Massachusetts lieutenant governor, who is urging lawmakers to make the bill a priority when they return from the holiday recess.

In 2019, Amanda Dabrowski was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Carlos Asencio, in a domestic violence attack inside a crowded Worcester restaurant. A jury convicted Asencio of her murder in 2023.

Months before the killing, Asencio attacked Dabrowski for the first time inside her Ayer home. She fought him off but was injured and hospitalized.

As 25 Investigates has documented, Dabrowski was fired from her job within two days of that attack.

Former Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Tim Murray says that job loss exposed a loophole in state law.

“The law needs to be rectified, and the loophole closed,” Murray told Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh.

Massachusetts law only protects survivors of domestic violence who are full-time employees. Dabrowski was a contract employee.

“People should not be worrying about losing their job in the middle of the crisis of dealing with domestic violence,” Murray said.

Murray says the issue is growing more urgent as the workforce changes.

“As the economy’s changed and more companies rely on temp employees or contract employees as a business model, it’s all the more imperative that this loophole be shut down and eliminated,” he said “She took the requisite steps that anyone would advise a victim of domestic violence to do. And yet the system and her employer terminated her employment.”

Murray called the fix straightforward.

Beth and Ed Dabrowski say they don’t want what happened to their daughter to happen to anyone else. Since 2020, 25 Investigates has documented their repeated pleas to lawmakers on Beacon Hill to expand job protections to all domestic violence survivors so they can receive care without fear of losing their job.

“They’re fighting for their life and livelihood. You can’t shut the door on that. You can’t turn away,” Beth Dabrowski told Kavanaugh in an October interview.

The bill has passed the full state Senate but remains stalled in the House.

When asked whether politics is getting in the way, Murray pointed instead to the legislative process.

“Maybe more so process. Thousands of bills filed on a regular basis,” he said. “There are certain situations that come to the fore, where you need to kind of put politics and process aside to make sure that justice is served. And situations like Amanda’s can be prevented in the future.”

In an effort to move the legislation forward, Murray recently sent a letter to state leaders referencing Dabrowski’s case. In it, he wrote in part, “Amanda essentially lost her job because she was a victim of domestic violence,” and added, “It is my sincere hope that Amanda’s legacy can be honored by advancing this legislation to ensure that what happened to Amanda never happens to anyone again.”

Murray says Dabrowski’s story is personal for him.

“I was at O’Connor’s the night that Amanda was attacked and was one of several people that jumped in while she was being attacked,” he said.

Beth Dabrowski says passage of the bill would bring her family some peace.

“By completing this, have a little bit more peace for us. Just a smidge,” she said.

25 Investigates contacted Massachusetts House leadership to ask about the status of the legislation named in Amanda Dabrowski’s honor. We will update this story if we receive a response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

