Former executive director of Monadnock Peer Support in NH pleads guilty to embezzling from nonprofit

CONCORD, N.H. — The former executive director of Monadnock Peer Support, a mental health nonprofit based in Keene, has pleaded guilty to embezzling from the organization.

Christine Allen, a/k/a Christine Nowill, a/k/a Christine Yardley, 52, of Marlborough, pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said in a statement.

U.S. District Judge Steven McAuliffe scheduled sentencing for July 28.

According to court documents and statements made in court, as executive director, Allen had full access to Monadnock Peer Support’s finances, including its accounting records, bank accounts, checkbook, and debit cards.

Between January 2021 and May 2023, Allen embezzled from Monadnock Peer Support. Prosecutors said she used the stolen money on personal expenses, including bedding material, gaming equipment, hockey equipment, men’s clothing, and a meat cleaver.

For each charge of wire fraud, Allen faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release of up to 3 years, and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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