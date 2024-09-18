Former Dedham nurse who tampered with oxycodone syringes to use on herself sentenced

BOSTON -A former Dedham nurse who tampered with syringes of oxycodone to use for herself was sentenced on Tuesday.

Jaclyn McQueen, 44, of Dedham, Mass. was officially sentenced by the U.S. District Court Judge Julia E. Kobick to three years of probation. McQueen, who was initially charged on December 7th, 2023, pleaded guilty of tampering in January 2024.

From February to May of 2020, McQueen worked as a registered nurse for a rehabilitation center in Dedham, providing care for long-term chronic and post-acute patients.

While McQueen worked as nurse, she had access to oxycodone that were prescribed to patients. Throughout her shifts, McQueen would remove the oxycodone from the syringes, use it for herself, then refill the syringes with saline (a saltwater solution) to avoid getting caught. McQueen would then return the syringes to medication carts to be administered to patients.









