Former Boston police officer pleads guilty to charges stemming from 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol

BOSTON — A former Boston police officer has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Joseph Fisher, 52, of Plymouth, was arrested in December on felony charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. His sentencing is scheduled for May 24.

Fisher is charged with the felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.

According to FBI Boston, on Jan. 6, 2021, at approximately 2:24 p.m. Fisher entered the U.S. Capitol Building through the Senate Wing Door on the North side of the Capitol.

At approximately 2:38 p.m., Fisher was in the Capitol Visitor Center’s Orientation Lobby where an altercation began between a U.S. Capitol Police Officer and other rioters. A U.S. Capitol Police Officer pursued a rioter who had deployed pepper spray, Fisher pushed a chair into the officer and then left the building.

Fisher is also charged with the “misdemeanor offenses of: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, acts of physical violence the Capitol grounds or building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building,” according to FBI Boston.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. Over including 320 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group